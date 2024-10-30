Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint With Acquisition Of Water Guard, Inc. In North Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has completed the of the assets of Water Guard, Inc. Water Guard distributes water chemicals and equipment for its customers in Virgina and the Carolinas.

“As we continue to grow our water treatment business, Water Guard brings us our first location in North Carolina and helps accelerate our expansion on the East Coast,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins.“Water Guard has built a strong business that we have admired for years and that is well-connected with the local community. We intend to maintain and expand those connections and look forward to a bright future together.”

Jim Moyer, President and Owner of Water Guard, Inc. said,“Water Guard has been proud to serve Virginia and the Carolinas since 1978 and we're glad to team with Hawkins to ensure the company will continue to grow and succeed in this industry. Water Guard would not be where it is today without its dedicated employees and loyal customer base. Teaming with Hawkins offers Water Guard customers expanded product offerings and additional resources. Most importantly, Hawkins shares our unwavering commitment by offering outstanding products and services, a principle we have upheld for over 45 years.”

Mr. Hawkins concluded,“On behalf of the entire Hawkins organization, I welcome the Water Guard team to the Hawkins family and look forward to our continued growth together.”

About Hawkins, Inc.

