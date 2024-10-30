Powerfleet Sets Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call For Tuesday, November 12, 2024, At 8:30 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, (Nasdaq: AIOT ) today announced that it will hold a call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the second quarter fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024. results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Powerfleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date : Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time : 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free : 888-506-0062

International : 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code : 216765

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay

here

and via the investor section of the company's website at

href="" rel="nofollow" powerflee .

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT ; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Powerfleet's expectations with respect to its beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of the acquisition of Fleet Complete. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Powerfleet's control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) future economic and business conditions, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas; (ii) integration of our, MiX Telematics' and Fleet Complete's businesses and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of the transactions with MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete; (iii) the loss of any of our key customers or reduction in the purchase of our products by any such customers; (iv) the failure of the markets for our products to continue to develop; (v) the negative effects of our transactions with MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete on the market price of our securities; (vi) our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property; (vii) our inability to manage growth; (viii) the effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions; and (ix) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by Powerfleet with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation, nor does Powerfleet intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

LHA Investor Relations

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

[email protected]

+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet

