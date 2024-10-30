Lumen And AWS Partner To Unlock The Power Of Generative AI Through Enhanced Network Operations And Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Lumen's next-generation fiber will support AWS infrastructure across the U.S. amid expansion of AI-driven services

AWS generative AI technologies will transform and streamline Lumen's operations, paving the way for autonomous and dynamic networking capabilities



DENVER and SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN ) and Web Services (AWS), an company (NASDAQ: AMZN ), announced an agreement to strengthen data center connectivity and optimize network delivery of cloud technologies for hundreds of millions of customers across the United States. Lumen will use AWS technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and security, to modernize its applications and systems, and drive innovation in its portfolio of communications, network services, security, and voice products. In addition, Lumen will provide fiber connectivity to AWS data centers, helping enterprise customers build and deliver highly scalable AI applications across

AWS Regions and AWS Local Zones.



Lumen and AWS partner to unlock the power of generative AI

Continue Reading

Enhancing Infrastructure to Support AI Growth



Through its Private Connectivity FabricSM solution, Lumen will provide dedicated infrastructure with private fiber connections between AWS Regions and Local Zones. AWS will continue to deploy its custom network technologies on this fiber, enabling industry-leading security, availability, and performance between AWS locations. The enhanced AWS network will enable high-bandwidth and dynamic connections that provide customers with the ability to develop generative AI applications, train AI models, and deliver new AI-powered products across its Region and Local Zone footprint.



"AI is reshaping industries, and the network infrastructure supporting it needs to be just as dynamic and responsive," said Kate Johnson, president and CEO, Lumen Technologies. "AWS wants their customers to thrive in the AI economy and this network expansion will help enable that. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen is using next-generation fiber to help AWS deliver high-bandwidth solutions that will allow their customers to experience and deliver AI's full potential."



"The next wave of innovation will be driven by generative AI, which requires a combination of secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and flexible networking," said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. "Together, AWS and Lumen will enable high-performance network connections that ensure customers across every industry can build and deliver compelling, secure, and reliable AI applications at scale."



Using AI to Modernize Network Systems for Improved Customer Delivery



Lumen is moving its IT and product platforms to AWS to drive performance, scalability, and operational efficiency. In the future, Lumen can apply generative AI technology, including Amazon Bedrock, to help better plan and optimize network resources. This will give Lumen full visibility of their network, both onsite and in the cloud, improving customer experience and reducing costs.



"By applying generative AI technologies like Amazon Bedrock, Lumen can transform its operations to enable faster decision-making and

more autonomous, highly resilient networks," Garman said.

Lumen believes it will be able to transition to a generative AI-powered autonomous network platform that can dynamically manage resource allocation, as well as quickly identify and address service and network-related issues.



"Lumen is taking a page from Amazon's disruption playbook by cloudifying telecommunications and networking. With AWS, we are able to support our transformation and the growing needs of our customers," said Johnson.



Lumen and AWS have been partners for years. As an AWS Managed Service Provider Partner, Lumen helps customers migrate workloads to AWS, ensuring a smooth transition to their cloud infrastructure.



Forward Looking Statements



Except for the historical and factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements related to the benefits of the parties' collaboration, the parties' business outlook and potential future operations or transactions, and that may be identified by words such as "will," "believes," "expects," "plans" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks that the parties' anticipated benefits from their agreement and continued collaboration may take longer to be realized or be less substantial than currently anticipated, that the benefits of AI, ML and other emerging technologies may take longer to be realized or be less substantial than currently anticipated, or that certain of the parties' plans for future changes may be more difficult or time consuming to implement than currently expected. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the parties' control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless legally required, neither party undertakes any obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

