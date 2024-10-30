Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Expands Nationwide With The Addition Of Two Dedicated Pelvic Pain Specialists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is thrilled to announce the nationwide expansion of its specialized care team with the addition of two pelvic pain and endometriosis specialists: Denise Urtarte, FNP-C, RN, MSN, in Los Angeles, California, and Zita Anigbogu, FNP-BC, in Houston, Texas. Both specialists bring a wealth of knowledge, compassion, and experience to the PRM team, reinforcing PRM's mission to reduce the time patients endure pelvic pain through the patented PRM ProtocolTM .Denise Urtarte, based in Los Angeles, offers a compassionate, patient-centered approach that aligns with PRM's mission to help patients regain control of their lives sooner. Denise's empathetic listening, dedication to education, and unique personal connection to pelvic health challenges make her an invaluable asset to the PRM team. Her approach is holistic, addressing both the physical and psychological aspects of chronic pelvic pain, with a goal of improving overall quality of life. Los Angeles patients can now experience Denise's commitment through PRM's specialized PRM ProtocolTM for managing chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis.Zita Anigbogu joins PRM's Houston office, bringing with her a strong background in pelvic pain management and a commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care. Zita employs a multidisciplinary approach that emphasizes personalized care plans for each patient, incorporating the PRM ProtocolTM with a focus on education, awareness, and pelvic health advocacy. Her experience with endometriosis and other chronic pelvic pain conditions allows her to provide patients with accurate diagnoses and comprehensive treatment options to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.The addition of Denise Urtarte and Zita Anigbogu to PRM's care network expands access to PRM's unique, integrative approach to pelvic pain management and expands the PRM Center for Excellence (COE). Patients in Los Angeles and Houston now have access to high-quality, patient-centered care designed to address the complexities of pelvic health and reduce time in pain.About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (“PRM”) is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been available in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, Co-Founder and CEO-a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia-trained Vascular Surgeon and former Assistant Professor of Surgery at Columbia University Medical Center-PRM launched in 2017 and has since expanded into 14 markets nationwide.Media Contact:Theresa PorcaroPelvic Rehabilitation Medicine...+1 561-337-1185

