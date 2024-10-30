Russians Launch Massive Attack On Zelenivka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched a massive strike on the village of Zelenivka in Kherson region, damaging over 10 private homes, power lines, and networks.

This was reported by Chief of the Kherson Military Administration Roman Mrochko , according to Ukrinform.

“The Russian invaders have delivered a massive blow to Zelenivka,” the report states.

The regional chief noted that around 10 enemy shells hit the village. As a result, more than 10 private houses, power lines, and gas networks have been damaged.

No information about injuries has been reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 29, in Kherson region, three people were killed, and 15 others were injured amid Russian strikes.

Under the enemy fire and airstrikes were Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Zelenivka, Chornobaivka, Sadove, Bilozirka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Beryslav, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Lvove, and Kherson.