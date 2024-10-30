Oman Condemns Israeli Occupation's Decisions On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Oman condemned and rejected on Wednesday the Israeli occupation's decisions and attempts undermining the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)'s humanitarian efforts in Palestine.

The Omani Foreign said in a statement that Oman appreciates the effective role played by for more than two million Palestinian refugees, and warns of the serious consequences of marginalizing the agency.

Oman renewed its call on the international community to intervene urgently and to protect the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination. (end)

