Saudi Arabia's Non-Oil Sector Constitutes 52 Percent Of The Economy -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi of Finance Mohammad Al-Jadaan said on Wednesday that the non-oil sector currently accounts to 52 percent of the kingdom's indicating that this achievement is attributed to the 2030 vision strategy.

The kingdom is acting with partners throughout the world to ensure that it will be a hub for stability, and this is a main reason for luring investors into the kingdom despite regional geopolitical tension, said the minister during a discussion panel, held in sidelines of the eighth edition of the "the initiative of future investment" seminar.

Unemployment in Saudi Arabia dropped from 13 percent to 7.1 percent and would drop further by 2030, he said, adding that 87 percent of the objectives in the development strategy have been attained.

Affirming that there have been challenges, the minister said, "the priority is to preserve what we have achieved and maintain our financial power along with the financial restraint and the adequate reserves." (end)

