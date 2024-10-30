MOVE OVER, MAX! AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB REVEALS MOST POPULAR DOG NAMES OF 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce its list of the most popular dog names of 2024. "Dogs are an extraordinary and important part of our lives and choosing a pet's name is a fun part of the process," said AKC Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo. "People put a great deal of thought into naming their dogs and often spend hours trying to pick the perfect name to fit their new pet." According to AKC registration statistics and AKC Canine Partners enrollments, Luna has once again claimed the top spot for girl's names, while Milo made an impressive jump to first place from fifth in 2023. Last year's number one boy's name, Max , comes in at number two. Climbing the list this year for boy's names is Teddy , which took the number three spot, pushing Charlie and Cooper down to fourth and fifth, respectively. Stella rose substantially in popularity, landing at number six this year from 20 in 2023. Bookending the list at the bottom for girls was Violet and Tito for boys. The top 10 names for 2024 were:

GIRL NAMES

BOY NAMES

1. Luna 1. Milo 2. Bella 2. Max 3. Daisy 3. Teddy 4. Lucy 4. Charlie 5. Willow 5. Cooper 6. Stella 6. Bear 7. Maggie 7. Toby 8. Sadie 8. Finn 9. Lola 9. Tucker 10. Rosie 10. Ollie

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function.

Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank.

For more information, visit .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED