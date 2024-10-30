Truist To Speak At The Bancanalysts Association Of Boston Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) today announced that Chief Consumer and Small Business Officer Dontá Wilson will speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at 8:55 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at href="" rel="nofollow" truis under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $523 billion as of Sep. 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist .

