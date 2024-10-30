Global Industrial Insulation Market Share To Witness Significant Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Introduction
Rock wool and slag wool are the most common wool used to maintain core temperature and conserve energy. Glass fiber materials provide water resistance, heat and fire resistance, and soundproofing to equipment. Industrial insulation is specifically designed for the equipment and uses a variety of materials, layers, and thicknesses depending on the needs of the process. Using appropriate insulation solutions can also reduce corrosion caused by moisture penetration significantly.
Market Dynamics
Increasing Demands for Power and energy and Rules and Regulations by Governments Drives the Global Market
According to the United Nations, the global population is projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050, resulting in a rise in demand for electricity, oil, and gas. The demand for electricity from the residential and commercial sectors, industrial areas, and emerging economies with improved access to electricity are expected to rise. This rising energy demand and production trend are anticipated to continue in both developed and developing economies, propelling the industrial insulation market during the forecast period.
The market is expanding due to regulations requiring energy efficiency and insulation materials in end-use industries. The development of the industrial insulation market is also being fueled by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA), and the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards for creating, updating, and implementing equipment in the industries.
Increased Infrastructural Spending in Emerging Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Infrastructure development in nations such as China, India, Brazil, and South Korea is anticipated to increase industrial activities and demand for insulation materials. India has also launched many infrastructure projects, such as the smart city initiative, urban transformation schemes, new industrial estates, and business parks, which are expected to contribute to the sector's growth. Consequently, a rise in spending and industrial activity is anticipated to generate substantial growth opportunities for the industrial insulation market.
Regional Analysis
Europe is dominating the global industrial insulation market and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. European regulatory authorities' strict codes and laws have increased awareness of rising energy costs and the need for energy efficiency, which is expected to benefit the market.
Key Highlights
The global industrial insulation market was valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 13.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on product, the market is segmented into stone wool, glass wool, CMS fibers, calcium silicate, cellular glass, foamed plastic, elastomeric foam, perlite, aerogel, cellulose, and micro silica. Stone wool dominates the market and generates the highest revenue share.
Based on product, the market is divided into pipe, board, blanket, and others. The pipes segment dominates the global industrial insulation market.
The application segment is categorized into power generation, petrochemical and refineries, EIP industries, LNG/LPG, and others. LPG/LNG dominates the market and accounts for the largest revenue share.
Europe is dominating the global industrial insulation market and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
Rockwool Insulation A/S
Poroc Group Oy
Knauf Insulation
TechnoNICOL Corporation
Anco Products, Inc.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Cabot Corporation
Morgan Advanced Materials plc
Unifrax LLC
RATH Group
IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
Armacell International
Recent Developments
Recent Developments
October 2023 - Knauf Insulation completed a Multi-Million Dollar plant update. The new equipment will allow Knauf Insulation to manufacture glass mineral wool slabs alongside the plant's current roll.
August 2023 - Norbec, a Quebec company that makes insulated metal panels used in refrigerated warehouses and other structures, is building a USD 45-million plant, shown in a rendering, in Strathroy.
Segmentation
By Material
Glass Wool
Stone Wool
CMS Fibers
Calcium Silicate
Cellular Glass
Foamed Plastic
Elastomeric Foam
Perlite
Aerogel
Cellulose
Micro Silica
By Product
Pipe
Board
Blanket
By Applications
Power Generation
Petrochemical and Refineries
EIP Industries
LNG/LPG Transportation and Storage
MENAFN30102024004597010339ID1108833629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.