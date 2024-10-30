UP Boy Chopped Off With Sword In Jaunpur, Mother Weeps With Severed Head In Lap, Harrowing Visuals Emerge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fight over a piece of land turned deadly when a 17-year-old boy's head was chopped off by his neighbour with a sword in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The incident was reported in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, said.

Harrowing visuals of the incident emerged on social media. In the clip, the mother of the boy could be seen weeping inconsolabl as the severed head lied in her lap. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the videos. However, villagers were quoted by NDTV as saying that the boy's mother sat with the severed head in her lap for several hours.

| Salman Khan 'sleepless' after Baba Siddique's murder: Zeeshan What led to the violence?

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told news agency PTI that the violence was a consequence of a land disput between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav. "This incident stems from a land dispute that has been ongoing between two parties for approximately 40-45 years," he said.

Police explained what led to the deadly violence. "Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning that flared up the tension," Sharma said.

| BJP leader Pramod Yadav shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

"During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," the police official added.

SP Ajay Pal Sharma said,“Currently, I and the DM [District Magistrate] are present at the site, and an investigation has been conducted. Some accused have been detained, and they are being interrogated, with further legal actions underway.”

| What you should know about Jaunpur

According to UPTak, Anurag Yadav was a student at Raj College and skilled Taekwondo player. He had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal in the Open Nationals in Noida, the report added.

Lalta Yadav was arrested after the incident and a hunt is on for his son Ramesh. Police have been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare-ups.

| UP news: Former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh gets 7-year jail in kidnapping case

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violence, launching a scathing attack at the Yogi-Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav posted on X , "There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP."