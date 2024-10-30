US Election 2024: 'Puerto Rico Is Gorgeous' - Democrats Strike Back Against Offensive MSG Rally Comments

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During a rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, New York, comedian Tom Hinchcliffe's disparaging comments about Puerto Rico ignited backlash and sparked mobilization efforts among leaders, particularly in battleground states where Latino voters could play a decisive role.

Hinchcliffe before former President Donald took stage at the event called Puerto Rico“a floating island of garbage,” a remark that was immediately condemned by Democratic leaders and Puerto Rican representatives.

Outcry in key battleground Pennsylvania

The fallout from Hinchcliffe's comments reached a fever pitch in Pennsylvania, home to more than 472,000 Puerto Ricans according to the US Census Bureau. Democrats quickly denounced the remarks, calling them a reflection of Trump's campaign rhetoric and vowing to rally Latino voters in response.

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz, visibly angered, urged Puerto Rican voters to turn out against what he described as an“insulting” campaign strategy.“There are hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans across battleground states, and we need to send them a message: you've gotta vote,” Walz said.

Hinchcliffe responds, but backlash grows

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hinchcliffe dismissed the criticism as an overreaction, saying,“I love Puerto Rico and vacation there... watch the whole set.” He also mocked the outrage, calling Democrats humorless. However, his response only fueled further condemnation.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair, Representative for California's 44th congressional district, decried his comments as promoting prejudice and“undermining the values of unity and respect.”“The only garbage I saw yesterday was on that racist rally stage in Madison Square Garden,” she remarked.

National leaders condemn "vile rhetoric" at MSG rally

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decried the Madison Square Garden rally as a“showcase of bigotry.” Jeffries condemned Trump and his allies for fostering hate against multiple minority groups, describing it as“disqualifying” behavior for any candidate seeking public office.“These people are unfit to govern and must forever be banished to the dustbin of history in November,” he said.

Philadelphia councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents a predominantly Puerto Rican district, said she was unsurprised by the comments but deeply frustrated.“The Trump campaign's attitude toward Puerto Ricans reflects its broader disregard for immigrant communities,” she stated.“Not long ago, it was Venezuelans, it was Mexicans – it's immigrants in general.”

Echoes of January 6 rhetoric

Representative for New York's 14th Congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, likened the rhetoric at the rally to Trump 's“Stop the Steal” rallies leading up to the January 6 Capitol insurrection.“These are mini-Jan. 6 rallies,” she told MSNBC.“They're priming an electorate to reject election results if they don't go their way, and it's crucial we connect those dots.” Ocasio-Cortez highlighted the anti-Latino and antisemitic undertones at the event, arguing that the Trump campaign was using inflammatory language to stir division.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who was in Pittsburgh commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre, expressed alarm over the antisemitic jokes included in Hinchcliffe's set.“It's appalling to hear these slurs, especially in the closing days of a campaign,” he stated. Emhoff added,“Nothing will stop me from living fearlessly as a Jew... Kamala and I will keep speaking out.”

The Democratic Party has seized on the controversy to galvanize Latino voters in key states such as Pennsylvania, Florida, and Michigan. Representative for New York's 15th congressional district, who is of Puerto Rican descent, summed up the Democratic response, calling the Trump campaign's rhetoric“bad morals and bad politics.” Addressing Puerto Ricans directly, he said,“Puerto Rico is not garbage, it's gorgeous. The people, the island, the culture - everything about Puerto Rico is gorgeous. And insulting the people of Puerto Rico as the Trump campaign has done is not only bad morals, it's bad politics," Torres said.”

As Election Day approaches, Democratic leaders see this incident as an opportunity to strengthen their foothold among Latino communities nationwide, with Pennsylvania as a primary focus.