51 Killed By Flash Floods In Eastern Spain: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Oct 30 (IANS) At least 51 people have died in flash floods in the Spanish province of Valencia as torrential rains continue to ravage the country's eastern and southern coasts, state broadcaster TVE reported on Wednesday.

Since the authorities declared a red alert for torrential rains on Tuesday, several people have been missing in heavy flooding that has swept away and disrupted rail services.

Six people were reported missing in the town of Letur, close to Valencia in Albacete. In Valencia, two Civil Guard officers and a truck driver are still being searched for.

The Spanish government set up a crisis committee on Wednesday to assess the damage caused as rescuers continue to search for victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the opening of the Spanish Congress on Wednesday morning, Francina Armengol, the parliament speaker, called for a minute's silence for the victims.