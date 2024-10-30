Leading Hearing Care Retailer Hearusa Brings Two New Hearing Centers To The Houston Metropolitan Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With recent openings in the Westchase and Bay Forest areas, HearUSA has opened a total of 10 Center of the Future locations in the Houston area this year.

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The greater Houston metropolitan area now has more access to better hearing with the news that leading hearing care retailer

HearUSA has opened two modern hearing centers in the area, Westchase (2691-B Wilcrest Drive) in March, and Bay Forest (1956 El Dorado Boulevard Unit 10) in May.

The opening is part of HearUSA's initiative to expand access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care through the latest prescription hearing aids, as well as the information, resources, and training that can help local residents shatter the stigma long associated with hearing loss and begin living healthier, more engaged lives.

"Houston is the fourth most populous city in the country, with around 2.3 million residents. We are committed to providing this thriving metropolitan area with the information, resources, and solutions that can help those living with hearing loss access the care they need to lead healthier, more engaged lives," HearUSA President Nick Mengerink said today.



The two new Houston area centers feature an inviting and accessible environment where clients can explore prescription hearing aids from leading brands like Widex and Signia. They can also receive a complimentary hearing evaluation, experience simulated hearing environments, and test various hearing aids with guidance from licensed Hearing Care Professionals (HCPs).

"An estimated 48 million Americans are living with hearing loss, and they no longer have to," Mengerink added. "Major advances in technology, coupled with discrete device designs, the availability of over-the-counter hearing aids, as well as increased affordability, empowers everyone living with hearing loss to get the information they need to choose what fits their lifestyle."

HearUSA hearing centers are designed to make accessing hearing care easier and more client-focused than ever before. The two Houston centers feature a new design concept that is innovative, welcoming, and engaging, with open spaces and product displays. Key touch points include a welcome hub and solutions wall, as well as calming and professional consultation rooms.

At the core of the center experience are HearUSA HCPs, who are equipped to help clients discover and understand the latest in innovative hearing aids and their various capabilities – like wireless connectivity to their smartphone, laptop, or tablet – that are necessary for their successful adoption.

HCPs are joined by Client Experience Specialists who serve as the first point of contact when they enter a center and help clients make the most of their insurance benefits when it's time to make a purchase.

HearUSA's unique Hear Better Today program provides clients with hearing aids the same day they are evaluated and fitted so they don't have to wait to experience the life changing benefits that hearing aids deliver.

The company's leadership in insurance also enables clients to get the most from their benefits and flexible financing plans further expand access to better hearing. What's more, HearUSA is committed to making sure all clients can immediately experience the benefits of hearing aids with its no-risk trial program.

HearUSA has recently been ranked #1 on Newsweek's Best of the Best category for hearing care and, for two years in a row, HearUSA has been named a Top Hearing Care Retailer in Newsweek's America's Best Retailers in 2023 and 2024.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.

