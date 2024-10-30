Dream Exchange Executives Participate In The 2024 Security Traders Association's 91St Annual Market Structure Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange

is excited to announce the participation of its' Chief Operating Officer (COO), Todd Kenney, and the Global Head of Products and Marketing, Jigar Viyas (its Executives) at the Security Traders Association (STA) 91st Annual Structure (the Conference).

The STA is a grassroots organization with affiliates in the U.S. and Canada, representing services professionals, educating them on market structure issues, and advocating their interests with legislators, regulators, and industry groups.

This event featured engaging discussions, insightful panels, and dynamic interactions on the evolving landscape of trading, regulation, and technology. Dream Exchange Executives networked with industry leaders, peers, and regulators to discuss the future of market structures and the critical role of accessibility in finance. Dream Exchange leveraged the Conference's networking opportunities to forge meaningful connections with key industry leaders. The Conference's evening receptions and the Chairman's Dinner were crucial moments for exchanging ideas and discussing the future of market structures.

"Networking with industry leaders and regulators at this Conference is invaluable," added Todd Kenney, COO. "The insights and connections we gain here will help us continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in the financial markets."

"The STA Market Structure Conference is a great platform for us to network and discuss our commitment to democratizing access to capital markets." - said Jigar Vyas, Global Head of Products and Marketing.

"We were thrilled to send our Dream Exchange Executives to the STA's 91st Annual Market Structure Conference to share our vision of creating a marketplace that allows equal access while instilling ethics, humanity, and fairness into the financial services sector."- said Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

