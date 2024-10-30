Banzai To Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call On Thursday, November 14, 2024 At 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, will hold a call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and will be reviewing expanding partnerships, and recent debt payoff and restructuring agreements. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call. Banzai Founder & CEO Joe Davy and Interim CFO Alvin Yip will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here . To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-425-9470 International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0878 Conference ID: 13749747

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here .

A replay of the webcast will be available after 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time through February 14, 2025.



Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13749747

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at . For investors, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the“Company's”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



Media

Rachel Meyrowitz

Director, Demand Generation, Banzai

...