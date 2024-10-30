(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water-Based Degreaser Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application Method, End-Use, Degreaser Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Water-Based Degreaser Market valued at USD 22.2 Billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2030.

The Water-Based Degreaser market has seen substantial growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors including environmental regulations, technological advancements, and increasing industrialization. Water-based degreasers are cleaning solutions that use water as the primary solvent to remove grease, oil, and other contaminants from surfaces. These products are utilized across various sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, marine, and food processing. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the demand for eco-friendly and effective cleaning solutions.

One of the primary drivers of the Water-Based Degreaser market is the stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments worldwide. Traditional solvent-based degreasers often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous chemicals that pose environmental and health risks. In contrast, water-based degreasers are formulated to be less harmful, biodegradable, and non-toxic. This shift towards greener alternatives is driven by regulatory pressures and a growing awareness of environmental sustainability among industries and consumers.

Technological advancements have significantly impacted the Water-Based Degreaser market, leading to the development of more effective and versatile cleaning solutions. Innovations in formulation chemistry have resulted in degreasers that offer superior cleaning performance while being safe for use on various materials, including metals, plastics, and painted surfaces. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing processes have enabled the production of high-quality water-based degreasers at competitive prices, making them more accessible to a broader range of industries.

The growth of the automotive and manufacturing sectors has also played a crucial role in the expansion of the Water-Based Degreaser market. These industries require efficient cleaning solutions to maintain machinery, equipment, and End-Uses, ensuring their optimal performance and longevity. Water-based degreasers offer the necessary cleaning power without compromising the integrity of sensitive components. As industrial activities increase, the demand for reliable and safe cleaning solutions continues to rise.

Sustainability has emerged as a crucial trend influencing the Water-Based Degreaser market. Companies are increasingly seeking to reduce their environmental footprint and enhance their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Water-based degreasers, being eco-friendly, align well with these goals. The use of biodegradable and non-toxic ingredients not only benefits the environment but also improves workplace safety by reducing exposure to harmful chemicals. This shift towards sustainable cleaning solutions is a key driver for the market.

The food processing and healthcare sectors also significantly contribute to the demand for water-based degreasers. These industries require cleaning solutions that meet strict hygiene and safety standards. Water-based degreasers provide effective cleaning without leaving harmful residues, making them suitable for use in environments where cleanliness is paramount. The ability to customize formulations to meet specific regulatory requirements further enhances their appeal in these highly regulated industries.

Furthermore, the rise in consumer demand for safe and eco-friendly products has influenced the cleaning preferences across various sectors. Water-based degreasers offer the convenience of effective cleaning with the added benefit of being environmentally responsible. This consumer preference, combined with the increasing focus on sustainability, has significantly bolstered the demand for water-based degreasers.

Segment Insights

By Application, the automotive segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 38.5% of the global Water-Based Degreaser market in 2023. The automotive industry's need for efficient cleaning solutions to maintain End-Uses and equipment is a major driver of this segment.

Geographical Insights

Americas represents the largest market for Water-Based Degreasers in value terms, driven by stringent environmental regulations, advanced manufacturing practices, and a strong focus on sustainability. The presence of major industrial players and a well-established regulatory framework further supports market growth in this region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid industrialization, increasing environmental awareness, and the adoption of advanced cleaning technologies.

In Europe, the market for Water-Based Degreasers is driven by strong regulatory support for environmental sustainability and a well-established industrial base. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are at the forefront of this trend, with stringent regulations and a strong emphasis on green initiatives.

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Service Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Water-Based Degreaser Market

Company Profiles



DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3M

Cortec Corporation

Sprayon

Nyco Products Company

Zep Inc.

ABRO Industries Inc.

BG Products Inc.

CRC Industries Carroll Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Service Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global Water-Based Degreaser Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Water-Based Degreaser Market

3.2 Water-Based Degreaser Type Matrix

3.3 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Water-Based Degreaser Market

3.7 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Segmentation : By Application Method

3.7.1 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market, By Application Method Overview

3.7.2 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Attractiveness Index, By Application Method (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Spray Bottle, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Aerosol Cans, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Concentrated Powders, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Drums, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Other Application Methods, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Segmentation : By End-Use

3.8.1 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market, By End-Use Overview

3.8.2 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Attractiveness Index, By End-Use (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Metal Surface, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Concrete Surface, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Motors, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Non-Aluminum Equipment, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Segmentation : By Degreaser Type

3.9.1 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market, By Degreaser Type Overview

3.9.2 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Attractiveness Index, By Degreaser Type (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Light & Medium Duty, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Water-Based Degreaser Market Size, By Heavy Duty, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Water-Based Degreaser Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

