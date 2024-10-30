IICSR Sustainability Dialogues: Cultivating A Global Community For Proactive Sustainable Development Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO IICSR GroupTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The recent UN report reveals a troubling reality: only 50% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are progressing, and more than a third are stagnating or regressing. This stark assessment, described by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, signals a global failure to deliver on the promise of peace and prosperity for people and the planet since the SDGs were adopted in 2015.In the face of this urgency, the International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR ) is stepping up to catalyse meaningful action. By fostering collaboration and co-creation, IICSR empowers professionals across India, the USA, and Toronto to build a vibrant network to achieve the SDGs.At the heart of IICSR's mission is a simple yet powerful question: What do you need to reach these goals, and how can others help you? This inquiry sparks the collaboration necessary for real progress. To facilitate this, IICSR invites corporations to participate and share their sustainability initiatives, enriching the dialogue with valuable insights and experiences.Led by a dedicated team of Sustainability Dialogue Leaders, Alkab Shaikh, Pune; Manohar Sivara, Bangalore; Aarti Ware and Dr Prabha Kishore, Mumbai; Anand Mohan, Dr Rekha Singh, Abhinav Pandey, LK Mehta, and Aniket Yadav in Delhi; Abhirami in Chennai; and Harsha Saxena in San Francisco and Toronto, these events provide a dynamic platform for sharing knowledge and fostering connections.Since 2020, IICSR has expanded its reach through virtual events, hosting live interactions with global changemakers on its YouTube channel. These sessions highlight the contributions of grassroots leaders and offer practical solutions for advancing the SDGs.Together, we can turn this moment of crisis into an opportunity for collective action. By collaborating, sharing insights, and learning from one another, we can drive the meaningful change needed to ensure a sustainable future for all. The time for action is now-let's make it count.

