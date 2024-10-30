Sheikh Mohammed kicks off education plan for 40,000 students in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the of Dubai announced the initiation of educational programs in Lebanon following the ongoing war involving Israel and Hezbollah.



The Lebanon Education Continuity Project (2024-2025) aims to support 40,000 students by ensuring their education continues through a Digital School designed for those affected by the current situation.



This initiative is part of the UAE Presidents broader campaign to assist the people of Lebanon, which also includes emergency aid, food supplies, and healthcare services. The project will leverage integrated digital platforms to deliver educational resources, necessary tools and training for teachers, highlighting the UAE's dedication to education as a vital element for community recovery as well as sustainable development.



The initiative will employ innovative digital solutions that align with Lebanon’s official curriculum. It will also collaborate with various partners and authorities to aid children whose schooling has been hindered by inadequate resources and infrastructure.



On the 10th of October, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE's Vice-Leader, Premier, and Ruler of Dubai, ordered emergency food aid through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in partnership with the United Nations World Food Program, supporting 250,000 civilians in Lebanon.



Additionally, the UAE launched the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ movement in October, which has sparked significant humanitarian efforts from the community. People from various backgrounds, including Sheikhs, officials, dignitaries, and business leaders, have united to support relief initiatives at collection centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.



The contributions of the Emirates' to supply Lebanon with needed aid have expanded to include the essential medical services, food and goods for both women and children to Lebanon through air and sea shipments.



MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108833536