3 astronauts dock at Chinese space station after launch of Shenzhou-19 crew

(MENAFN) Early Wednesday, three astronauts successfully docked at the Chinese space station after the launch of the Shenzhou-19 crew. The spacecraft lifted off aboard a Long March-2F rocket at 04:27 AM local time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia, which corresponds to 2027 GMT on Tuesday. This mission marks another significant step for China in its expanding space program.



The Shenzhou-19 crew includes Cai Xuzhe, 48, who serves as the mission commander; Song Lingdong, 34; and Wang Haoze, 34. Notably, Wang Haoze is recognized as the first female astronaut from China to embark on a crewed mission. Cai Xuzhe is no stranger to space travel, as this mission represents his second journey in just 22 months, underscoring the increasing pace of China's human spaceflight efforts.



Upon docking, the crew met with fellow astronauts, known as taikonauts in China, to initiate a new phase of in-orbit crew handover. The Shenzhou-19 team will take over space operations from the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts, who are in the process of wrapping up their six-month research mission in space before returning to Earth.



In anticipation of the launch, Cai emphasized the extensive training the team underwent, stating, "We have been training as a team for more than a year, maintaining the best condition and the highest standards." This mission continues China's ambitious trajectory in space exploration, which began with the successful launch of its first crewed mission, Shenzhou-5, in 2003.

