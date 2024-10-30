Vireo Growth Inc. To Release Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth (formerly Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.) ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will release its results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 after the closes.

Vireo Growth management will host a call with the community that same day, Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and we are fueled by an entrepreneurial drive that sustains our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Joe Duxbury

Interim Chief Financial Officer

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:

Amanda Hutcheson

Senior Manager, Communications

(919) 815-1476