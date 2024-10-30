WHO says tuberculosis reclaims position as deadliest infectious disease globally

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) unveiled concerning new data on Tuesday, revealing that tuberculosis (TB) has reclaimed its position as the deadliest infectious globally. According to the latest report from the WHO, around 8.2 million individuals were diagnosed with TB in 2023, a significant increase from the 7.5 million cases reported in 2022. This resurgence places TB once again at the forefront of infectious disease mortality, surpassing even as the leading infectious disease killer for the year.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his "outrage" regarding the persistent impact of TB, highlighting the preventable nature of the disease. He stated, "The fact that TB still kills and sickens so many people is an outrage, when we have the tools to prevent it, detect it, and treat it." In his remarks, he emphasized the urgent need for nations to honor their commitments to effectively combat TB and to prioritize the health of affected populations.



The report underscores significant disparities in the global TB burden, with 30 high-burden countries, including India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, and Pakistan, accounting for 56 percent of cases worldwide. It also points to a critical funding crisis in TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), which bear 98 percent of the global TB burden. The report revealed that only 26 percent of the target for annual global TB funding, set at USD22 billion, was achieved in 2023.



Tereza Kasaeva, director of WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Program, highlighted the formidable challenges that remain, including funding shortfalls, catastrophic costs faced by affected households, and the rise of drug-resistant TB. The report also raised concerns about the low treatment success rates for multidrug-resistant TB and urged the international community to fulfill their commitments made during the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting on TB. WHO called for a renewed focus on funding research to develop new vaccines against TB, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive global response to the crisis.

