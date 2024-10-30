Orban expresses strong disapproval on West’s ‘useless lecturing’ of Georgia

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has expressed strong disapproval of the West's criticism of Georgia following the recent parliamentary that have sparked controversy. Orban made these remarks during his official visit to Tbilisi, coinciding with the election outcome that saw the ruling Georgian Dream party secure 54 percent of the vote. This victory positions Georgian Dream to hold at least 90 of the 150 seats in the national parliament, thereby enabling it to form the next government.



The election results have been met with significant backlash from pro-Western opposition parties, which received between 11 percent and 3 percent of the votes. They have labeled the election a "constitutional coup" and have refused to accept the legitimacy of the results. Following the elections, large gatherings of opposition supporters took place in Tbilisi, and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who aligns with the opposition, had called for a rally outside parliament.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Orban emphasized that the Georgian populace had voted for peace and prosperity through what he described as free and democratic elections. He reiterated Hungary's commitment to supporting Georgia’s efforts toward European integration and enhancing bilateral relations.



The situation has drawn the attention of both the European Union and the United States, who have voiced strong criticisms of the election process. The US accused the Georgian government of engaging in "vote buying and voter intimidation," warning that there would be "consequences" if these practices continued. In contrast, Moscow has condemned the West's involvement, claiming there have been "completely unprecedented interference attempts" in the electoral process.



Orban’s comments highlight the complexities of Georgia’s political landscape, particularly as the country navigates its relationships with both Western powers and Russia. As the political situation evolves, the focus remains on how these dynamics will affect Georgia's future governance and its aspirations for closer ties with the West.

MENAFN30102024000045015687ID1108833459