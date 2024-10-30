Sproutly Announces Partnership With Springup Labs To Bring Affordable, Low-Risk Offshore Software Development Solutions To Small Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW MARKET, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sproutly, a pioneer in delivering the proprietary Edge SourcingTM

model, today announced a strategic partnership with SpringUp Labs. This collaboration delivers affordable offshore software development with the peace of mind and control provided by Edge Sourcing-a service designed specifically for small businesses and entrepreneurs, a demographic highly vulnerable to project failure.

Sproutly, whose history lies in custom software development, is now focused entirely on delivering its Edge Sourcing model. This innovative approach combines the cost benefits of offshore teams with seamless alignment and transparency, ensuring that outsourced teams work as an extension of the client's in-house operations. SpringUp Labs has become the first official Preferred Edge Partner, delivering this unique model to U.S. customers.

"Edge Sourcing puts small business owners in complete control of their product development process, without the usual risks associated with outsourcing," said Christopher George, CEO of Sproutly. "Through our partnership with SpringUp Labs, we ensure that entrepreneurs-regardless of their technical expertise-can confidently scale their products while maintaining peace of mind."

"The Edge Sourcing model is built to empower small businesses by combining local expertise and a transparent offshore process," added Santosh Kotnis, CEO of SpringUp Labs. "By providing a local representative through an Edge Facilitator, businesses can confidently navigate their projects without compromising control, ensuring long-term success."

This partnership addresses the core challenges faced by small businesses-mitigating risk and reducing costs-while leveraging the strength of Edge Sourcing to ensure reliable and effective outcomes.

About Sproutly

Sproutly, LLC (DBA Sproutly®) is a Virginia-based company dedicated to ensuring the success of innovations that matter by delivering Edge Sourcing, a software outsourcing approach combining offshore affordability with seamless control for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

About SpringUp Labs

SpringUp Labs specializes in outsourced IT services, delivering expert technology solutions that enable businesses to scale through offshoring while maintaining transparency and full project control.

