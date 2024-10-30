Tyler Montague Joins Swayable As Vice President Of Customer & Research Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Swayable appoints top advertising executive to drive enterprise growth and support

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swayable, the world's most powerful creative pre-testing platform, announced today the appointment of marketing industry veteran Tyler Montague as Vice President of Customer Success.



Montague comes to Swayable with over 25 years of advertising and marketing communications experience with agencies including executive roles at Ogilvy, Saatchi, and Grey. In his new role, he will build and scale a customer service and account expansion model to support Swayable best-in-class creative testing platform.

Tyler Montague, Vice President of Customer & Research Success, Swayable

Continue Reading

"I am excited to welcome Tyler to our executive team," said James Slezak, CEO and Founder of Swayable. "His deep understanding of the advertising landscape, relationship management, and track record of expansion will be key to our next phase of scaling and growth."



Montague has been part of multiple agency leadership teams and has helped both US and Global clients across a range of categories and sectors navigate the ever-changing creative landscape.



"One of the reasons I'm excited to join Swayable is because I see so much value in fueling a more iterative creative process with more real-time customer feedback. Swayable's pre-testing platform opens up a whole new world of experimentation and exploration, where work can be informed by data as you go rather than judged too late in the process."

Tyler's most recent agency experience is in the health sector, where improving agility and speed has become an increasingly important priority - and one that's an increasingly difficult challenge as brands grapple with the tension between being agile and data-led across a broad range of content and channels.

About Swayable

Swayable

is the world's most powerful creative pre-testing platform, measuring how content changes minds. The company was founded by Dr James Slezak, Physics Ph.D. from Cornell, who saw the opportunity to apply experimental science and cloud computing to understand how campaigns persuade. Swayable is now used by major brands like AirBnB, Amazon, Meta, Paramount, T-Mobile, and Uber to identify which messaging, concepts, and advertisements will be most effective with target consumers. This drives significant increases in cost-efficiency and effectiveness of advertising spend.

SOURCE Swayable

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED