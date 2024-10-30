Alignment Health Plan Named A “Best” Medicare Advantage Insurer In North Carolina By U.S. News & World Report For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HMO retained its 5-star rating for three straight years from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, one of only 7 in country to earn top rating in 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Plan , an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, has been named to U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage (MA) Honor Roll in North Carolina for the third consecutive year. With 180 MA plans available in North Carolina, Alignment is one of only 8 MA insurers in the state to earn the“Best” ranking badge , which recognizes insurers with a U.S. News rating above 3.8 on a 5-point scale.1

To calculate its 2025 rankings, U.S. News & World Report consulted with Medicare experts to identify more than 30 quality measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and assigned each measure a weight reflecting its relevance to consumers. The results for a provider's plans were averaged together, with greater weight assigned to plans having the highest enrollments.

“We're incredibly proud that our HMO plan in North Carolina is one of only seven in the nation to earn a 5-star rating from CMS,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan and president, markets of Alignment Health.“This recognition from both U.S. News and CMS underscores our commitment to offering high-quality, affordable care that meets the unique health needs of North Carolina seniors, and we're excited to help even more seniors access the benefits and support that come with a 5-star plan this annual enrollment period.”

Alignment is offering five MA plans in North Carolina in 2025, including HMO, PPO and special needs plans (SNPs), available to more than 660,000 Medicare-eligible beneficiaries across 16 counties.2 Members who enroll with Alignment during the annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7) will have access to the company's 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge for health-related questions, scheduling medical appointments and arranging transportation at no additional cost.

Key highlights of Alignment's North Carolina plans:



Four 5-star-rated HMO plans, including a chronic condition special needs plan for members with qualifying chronic heart conditions and diabetes, and a dual-eligible special needs plan for members enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid, offering $0 to low premiums and $0 copay for Part D generic prescription drugs.3 One PPO for members who want more flexible care options than an HMO.

In addition to North Carolina, Alignment offers a diverse range of 2025 product offerings, benefits and services in select counties in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. To learn more, visit .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAR. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

