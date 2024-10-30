Postal Voting Begins For Sri Lanka's Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Oct 30 (IANS) Postal for Sri Lanka's upcoming parliamentary election on November 14 began on Wednesday across polling centres nationwide.

The Election Commission announced that postal voting would be held at designated institutions, including stations, district secretariats and district election offices.

The Election Commission added that postal voting would continue on November 1 and 4, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka only allows postal voting for government employees. According to Election Commission Chairman Ratnayake, the commission received 759,210 applications for postal voting, with 20,551 applications rejected.

Earlier last month, Sri Lanka voted to elect President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People's Power to office. The island will vote on November 14 to elect 225 Parliamentarians, necessitated by the dissolution of the Parliament eleven months ahead of schedule.