Fire erupts at nuclear submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness

(MENAFN) A significant fire erupted at a nuclear submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England, injuring two individuals. Local authorities have confirmed that there is no risk of a nuclear incident associated with the blaze. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the facility operated by defense contractor BAE Systems. Reports indicate that the individuals were taken to the hospital, with symptoms consistent with smoke inhalation.



The have assured the public that there is no nuclear danger but advised nearby residents to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed while emergency services address the situation. Those in the immediate vicinity of the fire have been evacuated and accounted for, ensuring their safety.



Social media footage shows a substantial plume of smoke rising from the shipbuilding site, highlighting the scale of the incident.



This fire comes at a time when the UK is actively expanding its nuclear submarine fleet. Plans are underway to introduce four new Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarines into service by the 2030s, which will replace the aging Vanguard class. These modern vessels are designed to carry missiles capable of being armed with nuclear warheads.



Additionally, in a significant move to enhance its naval capabilities, the UK government recently committed EUR4 billion (approximately USD5.2 billion) towards the development of SSN-AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines, which will also be constructed in Barrow-in-Furness.



As investigations into the cause of the fire begin, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of the facility and the surrounding community, alongside the continued progress of the UK's ambitious military shipbuilding plans.

