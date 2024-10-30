Israeli military escalates its offensive with widespread, indiscriminate airstrikes across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Following the deaths of four Israeli in Palestinian resistance operations in Jabalia, the Israeli military has escalated its offensive with widespread and indiscriminate across the Gaza Strip. These military actions have led to a staggering toll of 121 fatalities, predominantly in the northern areas of Gaza.



Reports indicate that the northern Gaza Strip has suffered the most, with 110 of the casualties being women and children. The situation has become increasingly desperate as local hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of wounded individuals, many of whom have succumbed to their injuries due to insufficient medical resources.



Israeli forces have specifically targeted residential areas in Beit Lahia, where many injured persons remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Among these structures was one that housed approximately 100 displaced individuals, including women and children who are particularly vulnerable.



Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, has reported that ongoing bombardments around the facility are hindering rescue efforts for the injured. He emphasized the critical shortages of medical supplies and resources, resulting in preventable deaths among those requiring urgent care.



Marwan al-Hams, responsible for managing field hospitals in Gaza, has made an urgent appeal to the international community for specialized medical teams to be deployed to the northern Gaza Strip. He stressed the need to secure medical facilities, particularly Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is overwhelmed with casualties.



In another tragic incident, Israeli shelling in the vicinity of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians, including a child. The artillery strikes also affected Al-Bureij camp, leading to two additional fatalities, once again including a child.



Further south in Rafah, three Palestinians were reported killed and several others injured due to Israeli attacks targeting the Khirbet al-Adas area. The injured and deceased were subsequently taken to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis for treatment.

