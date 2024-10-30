Anytime AI Unveils Fourth Generation Of Its AI Legal Assistant, Introducing Four Industry-First Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Anytime AI is thrilled to announce the launch of its fourth generation of AnytimeAITM, a groundbreaking update to its Premier AI Assistant for Plaintiff Lawyers. Driven by a commitment to a product and client-first approach, Anytime AI has once again set a new benchmark. This latest release empowers plaintiff lawyers to achieve unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness in their practice.

Introducing the new Anytime AI logo - emblematic of the company's bold vision to build the Premier AI Legal Assistant for Plaintiff Lawyers

"Anytime AI's commitment to innovation and our clients is at the heart of this new release," says Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, CEO and co-founder of Anytime AI. "This fourth generation release reflects our dedication to continuously enhancing legal practice with industry-disruptive AI technology."

Momentum Fueled by $4 Million Fundraising Success

This exciting announcement follows Anytime AI's recent $4 million fundraising achievement in August, marking significant momentum since the company's inception just one year ago. With this funding and a complete rebranding effort, Anytime AI has reinforced its place in the market and its dedication to advancing legal technology for plaintiff lawyers.

Key Industry-First Features to Transform Legal Workflows

The fourth generation of AnytimeAITM brings four industry-first features to life that redefine productivity and efficiency for plaintiff lawyers:

: A best-in-class tool for personal injury lawyers, Autosplit automates the organization and management of extensive medical records, saving critical time and minimizing human error.: Anytime AI's Prompt Library boosts team collaboration and proficiency, providing a shared, accessible collection of customizable prompts that streamline AI-assisted legal processes.: This feature introduces a new level of legal efficiency by intelligently completing user prompts, speeding up important legal work.: AnytimeAITM now makes case management easier by offering secure, seamless sharing of case data between legal teams, enabling attorneys and paralegals to seamlessly work as one team.

Each of these features have been designed to tackle specific challenges faced by plaintiff lawyers, bringing new levels of accuracy, collaboration, and time savings to legal workflows.

Client Success Story

One attorney shared their experience: "Anytime AI gives our firm a true competitive advantage. The Anytime AI team is incredibly responsive and attentive to customer needs. Their features keep improving, making the program invaluable." - Mark D. Rosenberg, Esq., Law Offices of Mark D. Rosenberg.

The Future of Law with Anytime AI

With these advancements, Anytime AI reaffirms its position as the go-to AI solution for plaintiff lawyers. Whether it's simplifying medical chronology or enhancing legal workflows through customizable prompts and automation, the fourth generation of AnytimeAITM promises to transform the way plaintiff lawyers practice law.

About Anytime AI

Anytime AI, the innovative developer of the Premier AI Legal Assistant for Plaintiff Lawyers, was co-founded in 2023 by Dr.

Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, Henry Hu, and Dr. Yu (Hugo) Chen. The company is focused on revolutionizing the legal industry with cutting-edge generative AI technology. Its flagship product, AnytimeAITM, offers a suite of AI-powered tools designed to boost revenue, amplify efficiency, and unlock more client opportunities for law firms. Learn more at [ ].

