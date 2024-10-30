Director/PDMR Shareholding
| NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK market ABUSE REGIMES
|
|
|
|
|
| October 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shell plc (the "Company") announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of the Company as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted on October 28, 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
| PDMR
| Date Acquired
| Share Type
| Number of shares vested
|
| Philippa Bounds
| 28 October 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 8404.91
|
| Robertus Mooldijk
| 28 October 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 8378.04
|
| Rachel Solway
| 28 October 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 8404.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
| The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Julie Keefe
|
|
|
|
| Deputy Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| ENQUIRIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shell Media Relations
|
|
|
|
| International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
|
| Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Philippa
| Last Name(s)
| Bounds
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Legal Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| NIL
| Volume
| 8404.91
| Total
| N/A
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 8404.91
| Price
| NIL
| Total
| N/A
| Date of transaction
| 28/10/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Robertus
| Last Name(s)
| Mooldijk
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Projects & Technology Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| NIL
| Volume
| 8378.04
| Total
| N/A
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 8378.04
| Price
| NIL
| Total
| N/A
| Date of transaction
| 28/10/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Rachel
| Last Name(s)
| Solway
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| NIL
| Volume
| 8404.91
| Total
| N/A
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 8404.91
| Price
| NIL
| Total
| N/A
| Date of transaction
| 28/10/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
