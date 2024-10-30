Polypid To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Operational Highlights On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The Company will host a call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time Conference Call: Webcast:

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

