Josiah Grauso Shares Expert Insights On Retirement Planning In New Weekly Program, Wealth After Work

ASC Group launches“Wealth After Work” with Josiah Grauso, providing expert retirement planning insights Sundays on Fox 56 Wolf and ABC 16 WNEP.

BARTONSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASC Financial Group proudly announces their new program,“Wealth After Work.” Josiah Grauso, CSA, a highly respected financial advisor with nearly 20 years in the industry, joins the“Wealth After Work” team as a co-host. This engaging weekly program brings expert insights on retirement planning and financial stability to viewers across Pennsylvania.

"Wealth After Work" combines the expertise of Josiah Grauso and Ralph Grauso with host Kristen Oakley to guide viewers through the complex landscape of retirement planning. Each episode covers key retirement topics, offering practical, common-sense strategies designed to help individuals approach and navigate retirement with confidence. From income-focused strategies to personalized investment advice, the program emphasizes thoughtful financial planning for a secure future.

Tune in every Sunday on Fox 56 Wolf at 10:00 am or ABC 16 WNEP at 12:30 pm to catch Josiah and the team as they simplify retirement planning and provide valuable insights for building a secure financial future.

For more information on ASC Financial Group and the“Wealth After Work” program, visit .

About Josiah Grauso, CSA

Josiah Grauso is a seasoned financial professional with nearly 20 years of experience in the Financial Services Industry. As Vice President and Financial Advisor at the Bartonsville Office of ASC Financial, he is widely recognized for his integrity, client-centered approach, and financial expertise. Josiah's academic foundation in Business Management from Northampton Community College (NCC) sparked a career devoted to guiding individuals toward financial security. Starting as a Financial Consultant at a major bank, he joined ASC Financial to deepen his knowledge and broaden his skills, earning both the Series 65 license and the Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) designation. Driven by a commitment to education and empowerment, Josiah Grauso focuses on helping individuals, particularly those approaching or in retirement, to make informed financial decisions for lasting stability.

About ASC Financial Group

ASC Financial Group is a full-service financial firm dedicated to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals through income-focused strategies. With a strong emphasis on financial education, ASC Financial Group empowers clients to understand all their options and make informed decisions about income-generating investments designed to help preserve their savings as a steady source of retirement income. The firm's signature 7-Step Process emphasizes personalized financial strategies, tailored risk assessments, tax optimization, and periodic reviews. ASC Financial Group's Income Specialists prioritize client service and foster long-term relationships built on open, honest communication.



Joy Manno

ASC Financial Marketing Director

+1 570-213-4533

...

