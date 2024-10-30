European shares end Tuesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges experienced losses on Tuesday, reflecting a downturn in market sentiment across the continent. The STOXX Europe 600 index, which encompasses about 90 percent of the market capitalization from 17 European countries, fell by 2.96 points, representing a decrease of 0.57 percent, to close at 517.99. This broad indicates a general decline in investor confidence in the European market.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 index declined by 66 points, or 0.8 percent, finishing the trading session at 8,219. This drop suggests that British faced challenges, possibly influenced by broader economic concerns or market reactions to geopolitical events. Similarly, Germany's DAX index shed 53 points, a decrease of 0.27 percent, closing at 19,478. The DAX's modest decline reflects ongoing uncertainties in the German market.



France's CAC 40 also registered a loss, falling by 45 points, or 0.61 percent, to end the day at 7,511. This drop indicates that French equities faced selling pressure as well. Meanwhile, Italy's FTSE MIB experienced a decline of 90 points, or 0.26 percent, closing at 34,925, while Spain's IBEX 35 was the worst performer of the day, losing 108 points, or 0.91 percent, to wrap up the session at 11,795. The losses across these major European indices highlight a challenging day for investors in the region.

MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108833297