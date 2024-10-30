M/I Homes Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, (NYSE: MHO ) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Highlights:



Record third quarter homes delivered, revenue, and income

Homes delivered increased 8% to 2,271

Revenue increased 9% to $1.1 billion

Pre-tax income increased 6% to $188.7 million, 16.5% of

Net income increased 5% to $145.4 million ($5.10 per diluted share)

Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record $2.8 billion, a 17% increase from a year ago, with book

value per share of $105

New contracts were 2,023, compared to 2,021 in last year's third quarter

Repurchased $50 million of common stock Return on equity of 20%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $188.7 million and net income of $145.4 million ($5.10 per diluted share), both third quarter records. This compares to pre-tax income of $178.0 million and net income of $139.0 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, pre-tax income increased to a record $563.1 million and net income increased to a record $430.3 million, or $14.99 per diluted share, compared to $469.3 million and $360.1 million, or $12.58 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023, respectively.

Homes delivered in 2024's third quarter increased 8% to a third quarter record of 2,271 homes. This compares to 2,096 homes delivered in 2023's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 9% to 6,653 from 2023's deliveries of 6,093 which represents an all-time record. New contracts were 2,023 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2,021 in last year's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2024, new contracts increased 7% to 6,825 compared to 6,389 in 2023. Homes in backlog at September

30, 2024 had a total sales value of $1.73 billion, a 1% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September

30, 2024 decreased 8% to 3,174 homes, with an all-time record average sales price of $544,000. At September

30, 2023, backlog sales value was $1.75 billion, with backlog units of 3,433 and an average sales price of $510,000. M/I Homes had 217 communities at September

30, 2024 compared to 204 communities at September

30, 2023. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in both the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a very strong third quarter, highlighted by record homes delivered, record revenue, and record income. We increased homes delivered by 8% to a record 2,271, increased revenue by 9% to a record $1.1 billion, increased pre-tax income by 6% to a record $188.7 million and we continued to generate strong returns. Pre-tax income equaled 16.5% of revenue.

Our gross margin was strong at 27% and our return on equity was 20%.

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is excellent. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.8 billion, an increase of 17% from a year ago, book value of $105 per share, cash of $720 million, a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 20%, and a net-debt-to-capital ratio of negative 1%. Given our performance through three quarters of this year, along with the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a very strong 2024."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

