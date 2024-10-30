EZRA AND SIMON SINEK BRING FREE COACHING TO 1,000 TEACHERS IN US AND UK TO HELP COMBAT BURN-OUT AND STRESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

'Gift of Coaching' program will provide free coaching to K-12 teachers, teaching assistants, early childhood educators, and more to enhance their well-being and professional performance

EZRA , an LHH brand, announced the expansion of the Gift of Coaching program to provide free professional coaching to 1,000 teachers in the United States and the United Kingdom, in collaboration with Simon Sinek , Optimist, bestselling author and founder of The Optimism Company . The program is accepting applications October 23rd onwards and aims to uplift educators through the transformative power of coaching, providing essential support as they shape the next generation.

"We have huge expectations on educators to take care of our children, but there are few resources to help take care of the educators themselves," said Simon Sinek, New York Times bestselling author

of Start with Why and The Infinite Game. "If we want the best from educators, then we have to help them feel and perform their best - that's where coaching comes in. We give coaches to athletesto help them perform at a higher level, I wanted to do the same thing for the people who are responsible for more than winning games...they are responsible for our children!"

52% of teachers say they would not advise a young person starting out today to become a teacher, according to the Pew Research Center . Their survey found that teachers are much less satisfied than U.S. workers overall as they struggle to navigate the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages and a lack of support. Compared to 51% of U.S. workers, only 33% of teachers were extremely or very satisfied with their jobs, with 77% noting their job is frequently stressful, and 68% saying it's overwhelming.

"Most of us have teachers that have made a meaningful difference in our lives. They play a vital role in shaping our futures and society at-large, yet are often unsupported both inside and outside the classroom," said Nick Goldberg, CEO of EZRA . "EZRA's coaching has helped the workforces of countless organizations manage their stress and navigate complex challenges, and we are eager to extend our offerings free-of-cost to those who give the most in service to others."

The Gift of Coaching program will offer educators three months of free professional coaching aimed at alleviating stress, prioritizing their purpose and passion for teaching, and creating a better work-life balance. As part of the program, participants will receive one-on-one coaching sessions with ICF certified EZRA coaches and gain access to valuable resources, including EZRA's AI-powered development assistant, Cai. The coaching sessions are designed to cover issues that are most pressing to participants, such as stress management, resilience building, and enhanced well-being.

This program is part of a larger initiative created by EZRA and Simon Sinek to prioritize the well-being and support of people whose professions involve providing care to others, recognizing that their demanding roles can lead to burnout and stress if they aren't also supported. The expansion to teachers follows the success of the first round of the Gift of Coaching program tailored to healthcare workers. To date, the initiative has delivered over 1,500 sessions, with 44% of participants reporting increased resilience, 24% feeling more confident in continuing their professional development and 20% feeling more positive about their work.

Applications for this coaching initiative are open for K-12 teachers, teaching assistants, early childhood educators, resource teachers, and school administrators. To learn more, please visit EZRA's Gift of Coaching .

About EZRA

A leading global virtual coaching and learning provider, EZRA is revolutionizing the way businesses approach employee development by leveraging the power of behavioral science to break down barriers and make professional coaching accessible to everyone.

Through its global network of over 2,000 world-class, accredited coaches, EZRA has already helped thousands of companies and teams across 127 countries quantifiably improve performance, employee retention and promotion rates with more than 600,000 sessions delivered. Companies using EZRA today include AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Kraft Heinz, Microsoft and Spotify.

Established in 2019, EZRA is the coaching arm of LHH, part of The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company.

To learn more about EZRA, visit: .

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

To learn more about LHH, visit: .

