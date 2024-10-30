Grip Security’S Market Leadership Is Recognized Again As A Fortune ‘Cyber 60’ Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security , a leader in SaaS identity risk management, today announced its second consecutive inclusion on Fortune's prestigious 'Cyber 60 ' list. This annual ranking, curated by Lightspeed Venture Partners in conjunction with Fortune magazine, highlights the most important venture-backed startups offering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. Grip's continued presence on this list underscores its growing influence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.









Grip Security is a recognized pioneer in SaaS identity risk management, having raised over $66 million from leading venture capital firms. Grip's bookings have soared as companies increasingly recognize the decentralization of IT and the growing use of unsanctioned SaaS. Grip Security continues to gain market momentum with multiple Fortune 500 customers and expansion into international markets. Grip also remains at the forefront of SaaS research, releasing its 2025 SaaS Security Risks Report last week.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 75% of employees will acquire, modify, or create technology outside of IT's visibility. The ease of acquiring SaaS has exacerbated this problem since most applications only require an email address to sign up and use. Though companies may have policies in place, they struggle to measure the effectiveness of these policies since most of the SaaS acquired is outside of IT's purview. Companies are addressing the divide between policy and enforcement by implementing a SaaS identity risk program that fills the gaps in discovery, governance, and controls for SaaS.

“Lightspeed is pleased to recognize Grip Security as a winner on Fortune's Cyber 60 list for the second year in a row,” the firm said.“Grip and the other winners represent the most dynamic venture-backed cybersecurity companies in the market today. With the solutions they offer to enterprises, they are contributing to a safer and more secure future for the entire world."

Grip has earned industry-wide respect and awards from leading cybersecurity media and analyst firms. Notable awards include:



Fortune Cyber 60 2023, 2024

CRN 10 Hottest Cloud Security Startups 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

CRN Stellar Startups 2023

CISO Choice Awards Winner, IAM, 2023

CISO Choice Award Winner, Startup Security, 2022 CRN Emerging Vendor 2022

“Being named to the Fortune Cyber 60 for the second year is a fantastic honor,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder at Grip Security.“The company's growth is a great validation of the need for SaaS identity risk management and the value of the innovation we bring to the market.”

