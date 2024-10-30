Official Media: Floods Eastern Spain Kills 51 People
10/30/2024 7:19:13 AM
MADRID, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Some 51 individuals were killed and six people went missing due to floods that hit eastern Spain, said official Spanish media on Wednesday.
According to the source, the eastern provinces of Valencia and Albacete were the most affected by the heavy rainfall and floods, while hundreds were either stuck in their vehicles on highways, their places of dwellings, or much worse under the rubble caused by the floods.
The media reported heavy property losses in the aforementioned provinces and beyond, adding that railway operations were also affected.
Spanish army emergency units had deployed 1,000 soldiers in Valencia to coordinate with local authorities on rescue missions, added the source, affirming that hundreds were rescued so far.
Meteorological services said that some areas in Valencia saw 491 millimeters of rainfall within eight hours, an equivalent of rainfall for a whole year. (end)
