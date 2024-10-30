(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD ) ("InMode") , a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Quarterly GAAP revenue of $130.2 million (which consists of $98.3 million of in Q3 and $31.9 million of pre-orders from the first half of 2024).

Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $15.8 million, a decrease of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP operation income of $48.2 million, *non-GAAP operation income of $52.2 million.

Total cash position of $684.9 million as of September 30, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits. Full-year 2024 revenue guidance has been revised to be between $410 million and $420 million, compared to prior guidance of $430 million to $440 million.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Revenues $130,232 $123,112 296,965 365,267 Gross Margins 82

% 84

% 81

% 83

% Net Income $50,990 $46,520 98,504 142,754 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.65 $0.54 1.19 1.66 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Gross Margins 82

% 84

% 81

% 84

% Net Income $54,971 $53,084 111,626 160,032 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.70 $0.61 1.34 1.86

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income

is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Management Comments

"The third quarter presented ongoing challenges for InMode," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer. "Macroeconomic conditions led to a decrease in demand for our consumables and new platform sales, while the launch of our latest platforms required extended adjustments to our production lines. Nevertheless, we believe our recent management changes will better align our operations with our strategic plan. We also take pride in our dedicated employees, whose hard work has allowed us to make faster-than-expected progress in fulfilling pre-orders."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the third quarter of 2024 reached $130.2 million (including $31.9 million in revenue from first half of 2024 pre-orders), an increase of 5.8% compared to $123.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

"Despite continued headwinds in the third quarter, we are pleased to have fulfilled our pre-orders ahead of schedule, allowing us to focus on execution once market demand recovers," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP and *non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 82% compared to a gross margin of 84% for the third quarter

of 2023.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 37%, compared to an operating margin of 38% in the third quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 40% compared to 43% for the third quarter of 2023.

This decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, primarily driven by our recent management changes costs, higher commissions, as well as additional investments in trade shows and workshop activities.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $51.0

million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $46.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $55.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $53.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

2024 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2024 ending December 31, 2024. Based on our current estimates, management expects:



Full Year 2024 revenue to be between $410 to $420 million compared to prior guidance of $430 million to $440 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 81% and 82% compared to prior guidance of 82% - 84%

*Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $140 million and $145 million compared to prior guidance of $150 million to $155 million *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share remains the same as in previous guidance at $1.92 to $1.96 after taking into consideration the estimated shares that will be repurchased as part of the share repurchase programs announced this year

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. However, an inability to promptly receive needed supplies and materials due to the ongoing and unpredictable nature of the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region may adversely impact our ability to commercialize and manufacture our product candidates and products in a timely manner. This could cause several delays and/or issues for our operations, which in turn would have a material adverse impact on our ability to commercialize our product candidates and our financial condition.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr.

Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer,

Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer and Mr.

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today,

October

30, 2024, at

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements



The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2024 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2024, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

REVENUES 130,232 123,112 296,965 365,267

COST OF REVENUES 24,055 20,136 57,536 60,444

GROSS PROFIT 106,177 102,976 239,429 304,823

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development 3,254 3,268 10,470 9,937

Sales and marketing 51,863 50,819 136,713 143,591

General and administrative 2,799 2,479 7,579 6,879

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 57,916 56,566 154,762 160,407

OPERATIONS INCOME 48,261 46,410 84,667 144,416

Finance income, net 9,918 4,953 26,592 12,687

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 58,179 51,363 111,259 157,103

INCOME TAXES 7,189 4,843 12,755 14,349

NET INCOME 50,990 46,520 98,504 142,754













EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Basic 0.66 0.56 1.20 1.71

Diluted 0.65 0.54 1.19 1.66

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING

USED IN COMPUTATION OF

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)









Basic 77,022 83,703 81,795 83,423

Diluted 77,908 85,970 83,016 85,814



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)







September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 164,838 144,411 Marketable securities 281,458 373,647 Short-term bank deposits 238,592 223,547 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 40,777 42,362 Prepaid expense and other receivables 24,447 16,268 Inventories 58,284 45,095



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 808,396 845,330

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 2,917 3,670 Deferred income tax asset 1,048 1,506 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,636 9,698 Property and equipment, net 2,336 2,382 Other investments 700 700 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 15,637 17,956 TOTAL ASSETS 824,033 863,286 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 14,313 13,966 Contract liabilities 17,230 10,923 Other liabilities 44,155 39,247 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 75,698 64,136

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,318 3,766 Other liabilities 2,808 1,399 Operating lease liabilities 5,317 6,613 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,443 11,778 TOTAL LIABILITIES 87,141 75,914





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 736,892 787,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 824,033 863,286

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income 50,990 46,520 98,504 142,754

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 138 129 480 501

Share-based compensation expenses 3,981 6,564 13,122 17,278

Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable 130 426 414 665

Loss on marketable securities, net 29 - 170 -

Finance expenses (income), net 3,863 (527) (5,934) (3,236)

Deferred income taxes 35 (216) (58) (154)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (2,570) (10,753) 1,924 (16,461)

Increase in other receivables (860) (1,347) (7,577) (5,367)

Increase in inventories (5,657) (1,421) (13,189) (92)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (1,235) (962) 347 (3,909)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 11,722 3,040 6,160 (12,792)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current) (26,517) (9) 5,859 (3,630)

Net cash provided by operating activities 34,049 41,444 100,222 115,557

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Investment in short-term deposits (78,390) (138,140) (164,687) (166,140)



Proceeds from short-term deposits 138,140 50,590 151,640 85,090



Purchase of fixed assets (77) (149) (435) (684)



Purchase of marketable securities (90,820) (60,588) (276,513) (192,707)



Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 22,233 - 69,608 -



Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 122,969 78,465 304,777 190,070

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 114,055 (69,822) 84,390 (84,371)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Repurchase of ordinary shares (76,556) - (165,536) -





Exercise of options 565 2,729 1,194 5,229

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (75,991) 2,729 (164,342) 5,229

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 728 (473) 157 (222)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 72,841 (26,122) 20,427 36,193













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 91,997 159,855 144,411 97,540

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 164,838 133,733 164,838 133,733



Revision of prior period financial information

The Company revised certain items within the investing activities with no impact on the net cash used in investing activities. The items impacted were "Investment in short-term deposits" and "Proceeds from short-term deposits" which were decreased by $41,000 and $119,000 for the three months and nine months ended September 30,2023 respectively and "Purchase of marketable securities" and "Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities" which were decreased by $0, and $40,423 for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

These changes have no impact on our previously reported consolidated total cash flows from operating activities, financing activities and investing activities in the periods stated above as well as net income and net change in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company evaluated the materiality of the adjustments, individually and in the aggregate, considering both qualitative and quantitative factors, and concluded that it was immaterial to the Company's prior periods' consolidated financial information. Since the revision was not material to any prior interim period or annual consolidated financial statements, no amendments to previously filed interim or annual periodic financial information was required. Consequently, the Company has revised the historical consolidated financial information presented herein for the impact of the above.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues by Category:

































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 85,734 66

% 67,969 55

% 151,392 51

% 191,548 53

% Capital Equipment revenues - International 28,662 22

% 37,276 30

% 86,191 29

% 114,284 31

% Total Capital Equipment revenues 114,396 88

% 105,245 85

% 237,583 80

% 305,832 84

% Consumables and service revenues 15,836 12

% 17,867 15

% 59,382 20

% 59,435 16

% Total Revenue 130,232 100

% 123,112 100

% 296,965 100

% 365,267 100

%



























Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimal-Invasive 95 77 90 85 80 83 90 82 88 87 76 83 Hands-Free 4 3 4 11 4 9 7 3 5 10 5 8 Non-Invasive 1 20 6 4 16 8 3 15 7 3 19 9

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME

TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended September 30, 2024

Three months ended September 30, 2023







GAAP



Share Based

Compensation





Non-GAAP





GAAP



Share Based

Compensation





Non-GAAP

REVENUES 130,232 - 130,232 123,112 - 123,112

COST OF REVENUES 24,055 (481) 23,574 20,136 (572) 19,564

GROSS PROFIT 106,177 481 106,658 102,976 572 103,548

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 3,254 (890) 2,364 3,268 (729) 2,539

Sales and marketing 51,863 (2,300) 49,563 50,819 (4,787) 46,032

General and administrative 2,799 (310) 2,489 2,479 (476) 2,003

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES

57,916

(3,500)

54,416

56,566

(5,992) 50,574

OPERATIONS INCOME 48,261 3,981 52,242 46,410 6,564 52,974

Finance income, net

9,918

-

9,918

4,953

- 4,953

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 58,179 3,981 62,160 51,363 6,564 57,927

INCOME TAXES 7,189 - 7,189 4,843 - 4,843

NET INCOME 50,990 3,981 54,971 46,520 6,564 53,084

















EARNINGS PER SHARE:













Basic

0.66



0.71

0.56

0.63

Diluted 0.65

0.70 0.54

0.61

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in thousands)













Basic 77,022

77,022 83,703

83,703

Diluted 77,908

78,548 85,970

86,333





Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 296,965 - 296,965 365,267 - 365,267 COST OF REVENUES 57,536 (1,361) 56,175 60,444 (1,473) 58,971 GROSS PROFIT 239,429 1,361 240,790 304,823 1,473 306,296 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 10,470 (1,877) 8,593 9,937 (1,987) 7,950 Sales and marketing 136,713 (9,007) 127,706 143,591 (12,556) 131,035 General and administrative 7,579 (877) 6,702 6,879 (1,262) 5,617 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 154,762 (11,761) 143,001 160,407 (15,805)

144,602 OPERATIONS INCOME 84,667 13,122 97,789 144,416 17,278

161,694 Finance income, net 26,592 - 26,592 12,687 - 12,687 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 111,259 13,122 124,381 157,103 17,278 174,381 INCOME TAXES 12,755 - 12,755 14,349 - 14,349 NET INCOME 98,504 13,122 111,626 142,754 17,278 160,032













EARNINGS PER

SHARE:











Basic 1.20

1.36 1.71

1.92 Diluted 1.19

1.34 1.66

1.86 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 81,795

81,795 83,423

83,423 Diluted 83,016

83,536 85,814

86,154

Logo -

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

