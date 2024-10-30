(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

U.S. CEOs strongly favor former President Donald over Vice President Kamala Harris to boost the global economy, while Global CEOs are split

Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to reveal the results of the survey on stage at Future Initiative (FII) 8th Edition in Riyadh

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stagwell

(NASDAQ: STGW ) today unveiled the results of a global survey of 100 CEOs regarding their priorities for 2025, reflections on how the U.S. presidential election will impact economic and stability, and interest in investing in the Gulf Region.

This afternoon, October 30 at 1:40pm Saudi time Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present these findings at the Future Investment Initiative (FII)

8th Edition 2024 Summit in Riyadh as part of Stagwell's strategic investment in the MENA region.

77% of CEOs say the U.S. presidential election will impact their 2025 business strategy.

Continue Reading

The survey, conducted by Stagwell's NRG,

a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of content, culture, and technology, reveals:

Expected Impact of the U.S. Election on Business



77% of CEOs say the U.S. presidential election will impact their 2025 business strategy.

Global CEOs (all CEOs surveyed minus U.S. CEOs) are split on which Presidential candidate would boost the global economy (35% of global CEOs selected Harris while 30% selected Trump), while U.S. CEOs strongly favor Trump to boost the global economy (52% vs. 15%).

CEOs expect trade policy and immigration to be strongly influenced by the election. Broadly aligned with the general population, 35% of CEOs worldwide identify inflation as the most critical economic issue facing their countries, followed by boosting consumer confidence (30%) and energy prices (25%).

Attractiveness of Investing in the Gulf Region



Global CEOs view both the Gulf Region and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as attractive investment markets. 79% of global CEOs describe the current investment environment in the Gulf region as very or somewhat attractive, while 86% say the same about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Optimism for Technology and AI



85% of CEOs are optimistic about innovation and technology as a force for improving life quality. 73% of global CEOs are optimistic about the impact of AI on the wellbeing of citizens in their country, including 35% who are 'very optimistic.'

Survey Methodology

This survey, built on the 2024 FII Institute Compass survey, gathered insights from CEOs on key issues affecting their countries, focusing on economic priorities for 2025. The survey was conducted exclusively in English between October 4th and 11th, 2024 among a global sample of 100 CEOs of companies with a minimum of 10,000 employees, which was drawn from expert network sample lists. Explore the crosstabs

and additional findings .

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at

.

About National Research Group

National Research Group is a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of content, culture, and technology. The world's most innovative brands turn to us for insights into growth and strategy for any experience, anywhere, on any device.

Contact

Kara Gelber

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED