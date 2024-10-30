REGENXBIO To Host Conference Call On November 6 To Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Recent Operational Highlights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced that it will host a call on Wednesday, November 6, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and recent operational highlights.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this . Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link . A replay of the webcast will be available via the company's investor website approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO

is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009,

REGENXBIO

has pioneered the development of AAV Therapeutics, an innovative class of gene therapy medicines.

REGENXBIO

is advancing a pipeline of AAV Therapeutics for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne, ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, and RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II. Thousands of patients have been treated with

REGENXBIO's

AAV Therapeutic platform, including Novartis' Zolgensma®

for children with spinal muscular atrophy. Designed to be one-time treatments, AAV Therapeutics have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

[email protected]



Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Investor Relations

[email protected]



