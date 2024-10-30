Cyngn Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Withdrawal Of Reg A Filing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cyngn will announce its fiscal third quarter 2024 results for the period ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 and has withdrawn its Reg A Filing.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN ) will announce its fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the close of market.

In addition, the Company today announced that despite having been notified by the SEC that they had no further comments on the Reg A filing that was originally filed on August 15, 2024, the Company has submitted a letter to the SEC withdrawing the Reg A filing.



The financial results will be available on the Cyngn website under "News & Events" at . The Company will not host an earnings call.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Investor Contact:

Don Alvarez

[email protected]



Media Contact:

Luke Renner

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 7, 2024. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cautionary Note. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Cyngn is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

