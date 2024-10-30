The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 :



increased 5.6% to $931.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $881.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $14.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $7.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income per share1 was $0.36 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.33 for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $54.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $50.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.

“Business and demand trends improved sequentially through the third quarter. Continued seasonal increase in international travel among the higher income demographic led to a slightly softer season in July and early August. Customer activity accelerated into the latter half of the quarter and momentum in demand continued into October. Our operating divisions across domestic and international markets delivered strong growth in gross profit dollars and margin; as well as continued progress increasing relevance with our customer base with strong year-over-year growth in unique item placements”, said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company.“I would like thank the entire Chefs' Warehouse team for their dedication and commitment to delivering our diverse and high-quality product and service in partnership with our suppliers and customers and the communities we serve.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 5.6% to $931.5 million from $881.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Organic case count increased approximately 3.1% in the Company's specialty category for the third quarter of 2024 with unique customers and placements increases at 4.7% and 10.8% respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Organic pounds sold in the Company's center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 1.0% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit increased 8.2% to $224.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $207.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily as a result of increased sales and price inflation. Gross profit margins increased approximately 58 basis points to 24.1%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 7.4% to $192.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $179.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization driven by facility investments, and higher costs associated with compensation and benefits, facilities and distribution to support sales growth. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 20.7% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 20.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

Other operating (income) expenses, net decreased by $2.6 million primarily due non-cash charges of $1.8 million recorded during the third quarter of 2023 for changes in the fair value of our contingent liabilities compared to non-cash credits of $0.1 million recorded during the third quarter of 2024, as well as lower third-party deal costs incurred in connection with business acquisitions and financing arrangements.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was $31.9 million compared to $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expense, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 3.4% in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 2.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $14.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $54.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $50.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, adjusted net income1 was $15.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $13.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

2024 Guidance

We are providing fiscal 2024 full year financial guidance as follows:



Net sales in the range of $3.710 billion to $3.775 billion,

Gross profit to be between $890.0 million and $906.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $210.0 million and $219.0 million.



Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share to these measures' most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our success depends to a significant extent upon general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; the relatively low margins of our business, which are sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures and intense competition; the effects of rising costs for and/or decreases in supply of commodities, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor; crude oil prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs; our continued ability to promote our brand successfully, to anticipate and respond to new customer demands, and to develop new products and markets to compete effectively; our ability and the ability of our supply chain partners to continue to operate distribution centers and other work locations without material disruption, and to procure ingredients, packaging and other raw materials when needed despite disruptions in the supply chain or labor shortages; risks associated with the expansion of our business; our possible inability to identify new acquisitions or to integrate recent or future acquisitions, or our failure to realize anticipated revenue enhancements, cost savings or other synergies from recent or future acquisitions; other factors that affect the food industry generally, including: recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure and labeling laws and regulations and the possibility that customers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products; new information or attitudes regarding diet and health or adverse opinions about the health effects of the products we distribute; changes in disposable income levels and consumer purchasing habits; competitors' pricing practices and promotional spending levels; fluctuations in the level of our customers' inventories and credit and other related business risks; and the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain products or injure our reputation; our ability to recruit and retain senior management and a highly skilled and diverse workforce; unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses; the cost and adequacy of our insurance policies; the impact and effects of public health crises, pandemics and epidemics, such as the outbreak of COVID-19, and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; significant governmental regulation and any potential failure to comply with such regulations; federal, state, provincial and local tax rules in the United States and the foreign countries in which we operate, including tax reform and legislation; risks relating to our substantial indebtedness; our ability to raise additional capital and/or obtain debt or other financing, on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to meet future cash requirements, including the ability to access financial markets effectively and maintain sufficient liquidity; the effects of currency movements in the jurisdictions in which we operate as compared to the U.S. dollar; changes in the method of determining Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), or the replacement of SOFR with an alternative rate; and the effects of international trade disputes, tariffs, quotas and other import or export restrictions on our international procurement, sales and operations. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2024 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. () is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 70,000 products to more than 44,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.

