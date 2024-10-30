

Sales of $2.48 billion

Net income of $4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $232 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4 percent, a 30-basis-point improvement compared with 2023 Full-year free cash flow guidance maintained at $100 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN ) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Dana achieved 30 basis points of profit-margin improvement in the third quarter despite lower sales as a result of softening demand for both EV and traditional programs across our end markets," said Chairman and CEO Jim Kamsickas.

"Dana's ability to flex our cost structure and generate efficiencies from our global business and operating systems through the current adverse market conditions is allowing us to continue driving toward our profitability goals. Despite market cyclicality, we remain focused on the technology innovations required to meet the needs of our customers and secure long-term, profitable growth."

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.48 billion, compared with $2.67 billion in the same period of 2023. Weakening market demand for electric vehicles, commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and certain light-truck programs drove lower sales.



Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $232 million or 9.4 percent of sales, compared with $242 million or 9.1 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements and cost-savings actions offset the margin impact of lower sales, inflation, and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

Net income attributable to Dana was $4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with $19 million, or $0.13 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $18 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.12 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $43 million and $0.30 per share in 2023.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was $35

million, compared with $112 million in the same period of 2023.

Free cash flow was a use of $11

million, compared with a use of $5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

"Lower end-market demand is driving our reduced sales and profit expectations for the remainder of the year," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Targeted cost-savings actions and reduced capital expenditures will position us well for continued profit and cashflow improvements into next year."

Revised 2024 Financial Targets



Sales of $10.2 to $10.4 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA of $855 to $895 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;

Operating cash flow of approximately $465 to $485 million; and

Free cash flow of $90 to $110 million;

Diluted EPS of $0.05 to $0.25; Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95.

