Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Reports Strong Third-Quarter Profit Margin, Maintains Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance


10/30/2024 7:01:35 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Sales of $2.48 billion
  • Net income of $4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $232 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4 percent, a 30-basis-point improvement compared with 2023
  • Full-year free cash flow guidance maintained at $100 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN ) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Dana achieved 30 basis points of profit-margin improvement in the third quarter despite lower sales as a result of softening demand for both EV and traditional programs across our end markets," said Chairman and CEO Jim Kamsickas.

"Dana's ability to flex our cost structure and generate efficiencies from our global business and operating systems through the current adverse market conditions is allowing us to continue driving toward our profitability goals. Despite market cyclicality, we remain focused on the technology innovations required to meet the needs of our customers and secure long-term, profitable growth."

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.48 billion, compared with $2.67 billion in the same period of 2023. Weakening market demand for electric vehicles, commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and certain light-truck programs drove lower sales.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $232 million or 9.4 percent of sales, compared with $242 million or 9.1 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements and cost-savings actions offset the margin impact of lower sales, inflation, and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

Net income attributable to Dana was $4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with $19 million, or $0.13 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $18 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.12 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $43 million and $0.30 per share in 2023.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was $35
million, compared with $112 million in the same period of 2023.
Free cash flow was a use of $11
million, compared with a use of $5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

"Lower end-market demand is driving our reduced sales and profit expectations for the remainder of the year," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Targeted cost-savings actions and reduced capital expenditures will position us well for continued profit and cashflow improvements into next year."

Revised 2024 Financial Targets

  • Sales of $10.2 to $10.4 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $855 to $895 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately $465 to $485 million; and
  • Free cash flow of $90 to $110 million;
  • Diluted EPS of $0.05 to $0.25;
  • Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30
Dana will discuss its third-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: .
Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares.
We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company.
This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies.
Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.
We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations.
Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP.
Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change.
Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.
The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.


DANA INCORPORATED


Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Three Months Ended


(In millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,


2024

2023


Net sales


$

2,476

$

2,669


Costs and expenses




Cost of sales

2,231

2,433


Selling, general and administrative expenses

130

126


Amortization of intangibles

3

3


Restructuring charges, net

24

17


Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

4


Other income (expense), net

(4)

1


Earnings before interest and income taxes

88

91


Interest income

4

5


Interest expense

40

41


Earnings before income taxes

52

55


Income tax expense

43

33


Equity in earnings of affiliates

2

3


Net income


11

25


Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

7

8


Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

-

(2)


Net income attributable to the parent company


$



4

$


19






Net income per share available to common stockholders






Basic

$

0.03

$

0.13


Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.13






Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

145.0

144.3


Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.1

144.7



DANA INCORPORATED


Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023









Nine Months Ended


(In millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,


2024

2023


Net sales


$

7,949

$

8,061


Costs and expenses




Cost of sales

7,205

7,325


Selling, general and administrative expenses

401

410


Amortization of intangibles

10

10


Restructuring charges, net

41

21


Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(26)


Other income (expense), net

(4)

10


Earnings before interest and income taxes

262

305


Loss on extinguishment of debt


(1)


Interest income

10

14


Interest expense

118

114


Earnings before income taxes

154

204


Income tax expense

134

118


Equity in earnings of affiliates

7

6


Net income


27

92


Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

17

17


Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(13)

(2)


Net income attributable to the parent company


$


23

$


77






Net income per share available to common stockholders






Basic

$

0.16

$

0.53


Diluted

$

0.16

$

0.53






Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

144.9

144.2


Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.0

144.5



DANA INCORPORATED


Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Three Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Net income


$


11

$


25


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:




Currency translation adjustments

14

(24)

Hedging gains and losses

(7)

(21)

Defined benefit plans

1

(1)

Other comprehensive Income (loss)

8

(46)

Total comprehensive income (loss)


19

(21)

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)

(7)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

4

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$


12

$


(24)



DANA INCORPORATED


Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Nine Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Net income


$


27

$


92


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:




Currency translation adjustments

(52)

(6)

Hedging gains and losses

(35)

(3)

Defined benefit plans

6


Other comprehensive loss

(81)

(9)

Total comprehensive income (loss)


(54)

83

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(16)

(16)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

17

4

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$


(53)

$


71



DANA INCORPORATED


Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)


As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023







(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,


2024

2023


Assets






Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$



419

$



529


Accounts receivable





Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2024 and $16 in 2023

1,463

1,371


Other

227

280


Inventories

1,714

1,676


Other current assets

231

247



Total current assets


4,054

4,103


Goodwill

263

263


Intangibles

160

182


Deferred tax assets

518

516


Other noncurrent assets

176

140


Investments in affiliates

126

123


Operating lease assets

304

327


Property, plant and equipment, net

2,258

2,311



Total assets


$


7,859

$


7,965






Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity






Current liabilities




Short-term debt

$




23

$




22


Current portion of long-term debt

212

35


Accounts payable

1,689

1,756


Accrued payroll and employee benefits

269

288


Taxes on income

62

86


Current portion of operating lease liabilities

44

42


Other accrued liabilities

417

373



Total current liabilities


2,716

2,602


Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $21 in 2024 and $24 in 2023

2,436

2,598


Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

270

284


Pension and postretirement obligations

323

334


Other noncurrent liabilities

366

319



Total liabilities


6,111

6,137


Commitments
and
contingencies




Redeemable noncontrolling interests

205

191


Parent company stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,






no shares outstanding

-

-


Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,






144,978,881 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding

2

2


Additional paid-in capital

2,274

2,255


Retained earnings

283

317


Treasury stock, at cost (831,871 and 474,981 shares)

(13)

(9)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,066)

(990)



Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,480

1,575


Noncontrolling interests

63

62



Total equity


1,543

1,637



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity


$


7,859

$


7,965



DANA INCORPORATED


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Three Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Operating activities






Net income

$


11

$


25


Depreciation

97

101


Amortization

5

6


Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

1


Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(1)

(1)


Stock compensation expense

7

5


Deferred income taxes

(11)

(16)


Pension expense, net

5

2


Change in working capital

(66)

3


Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(4)


Other, net

(9)

(14)


Net cash provided by operating activities


35

112






Investing activities






Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(46)

(117)


Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

3

(2)


Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(1)

(6)


Other, net

16

(13)


Net cash used in investing activities


(28)

(138)






Financing activities






Net change in short-term debt

4

2


Proceeds from long-term debt

1


Repayment of long-term debt

(5)

(3)


Dividends paid to common stockholders

(14)

(14)


Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(12)

(7)


Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests


1


Other, net


1


Net cash used in financing activities


(26)

(20)






Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(19)

(46)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

440

503


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

14

(17)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period


$

435

$

440



DANA INCORPORATED


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Nine Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Operating activities






Net income

$


27

$


92


Depreciation

304

287


Amortization

16

17


Amortization of deferred financing charges

4

4


Write-off of deferred financing costs


1


Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(4)

(4)


Stock compensation expense

21

19


Deferred income taxes

18

(46)


Pension expense, net

1

4


Change in working capital

(261)

(169)


Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

26


Other, net

(4)

(7)


Net cash provided by operating activities


148

198






Investing activities






Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(227)

(359)


Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

7


Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(5)

(10)


Other, net

20

(14)


Net cash used in investing activities


(205)

(383)






Financing activities






Net change in short-term debt


(15)


Proceeds from long-term debt

1

458


Repayment of long-term debt

(35)

(207)


Deferred financing payments


(9)


Dividends paid to common stockholders

(43)

(43)


Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(17)

(10)


Collection of note receivable from redeemable noncontrolling interest

11


Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

18

18


Other, net

9

(3)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(56)

189






Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(113)

4


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

563

442


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(15)

(6)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period


$

435

$

440



DANA INCORPORATED


Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to


Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Net cash provided by operating activities


$


35

$

112


Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(46)

(117)


Free cash flow


$

(11)

$


(5)








Nine Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

148

$

198


Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(227)

(359)


Free cash flow


$

(79)

$
(161)



DANA INCORPORATED


Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Three Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Sales





Light Vehicle

$

1,033

$

1,084

Commercial Vehicle

494

535

Off-Highway

627

739

Power Technologies

322

311


Total Sales


$

2,476

$

2,669






Segment EBITDA





Light Vehicle

$


78

$


75

Commercial Vehicle

26

29

Off-Highway

103

110

Power Technologies

26

28


Total Segment EBITDA


233

242


Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)


Adjusted EBITDA


$


232

$


242



DANA INCORPORATED


Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Nine Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Sales





Light Vehicle

$

3,263

$

3,112

Commercial Vehicle

1,545

1,583

Off-Highway

2,154

2,423

Power Technologies

987

943


Total Sales


$

7,949

$

8,061






Segment EBITDA





Light Vehicle

$


229

$


190

Commercial Vehicle

66

74

Off-Highway

334

359

Power Technologies

75

70


Total Segment EBITDA


704

693


Corporate expense and other items, net

(5)

(4)


Adjusted EBITDA


$


699

$


689



DANA INCORPORATED


Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Three Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Segment EBITDA


$


233

$


242

Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)


Adjusted EBITDA


232

242

Depreciation

(97)

(101)

Amortization

(5)

(6)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(8)

(4)

Restructuring charges, net

(24)

(17)

Stock compensation expense

(7)

(5)

Strategic transaction expenses

(1)

(2)

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment


(1)

Distressed supplier costs


(14)

Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

4

Other items

(6)

(1)


Earnings before interest and income taxes

88

91

Interest income

4

5

Interest expense

40

41


Earnings before income taxes

52

55


Income tax expense

43

33


Equity in earnings of affiliates

2

3


Net income


$


11

$


25



DANA INCORPORATED


Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Nine Months Ended


(In millions)

September 30,


2024

2023


Segment EBITDA


$


704

$


693

Corporate expense and other items, net

(5)

(4)


Adjusted EBITDA


699

689

Depreciation

(304)

(287)

Amortization

(16)

(17)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(14)

(10)

Restructuring charges, net

(41)

(21)

Stock compensation expense

(21)

(19)

Strategic transaction expenses

(5)

(4)

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(5)

(1)

Distressed supplier costs


(26)

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(26)

Other items

(5)

1


Earnings before interest and income taxes

262

305

Loss on extinguishment of debt


(1)

Interest income

10

14

Interest expense

118

114


Earnings before income taxes

154

204


Income tax expense

134

118


Equity in earnings of affiliates

7

6


Net income


$


27

$


92



DANA INCORPORATED


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and


Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023







(In millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended


September 30,


2024

2023


Net income attributable to the parent company


$



4

$


19


Items impacting income before income taxes:





Amortization

5

5


Restructuring charges, net

24

17


Strategic transaction expenses

1

2


Distressed supplier costs


14


Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(4)



Other
items

3

2


Items impacting income taxes:





Net income tax expense on items above

(15)

(16)


Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company


$


18

$


43






Diluted shares - as reported

145.1

144.7


Adjusted diluted shares

145.1

144.7






Diluted adjusted EPS


$


0.12

$


0.30



DANA INCORPORATED


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and


Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023



(In millions, except per share amounts)





Nine Months Ended


September 30,


2024

2023


Net income attributable to the parent company


$


23

$


77


Items impacting income before income taxes:





Amortization

15

15


Restructuring charges, net

41

21


Strategic transaction expenses

5

4


Distressed supplier costs


26


Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

26



Other
items


2


Items impacting income taxes:





Net income tax expense on items above

(34)

(26)


Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

24

14


Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company


$


100

$


133






Diluted shares - as reported

145.0

144.5


Adjusted diluted shares

145.0

144.5






Diluted adjusted EPS


$


0.69

$


0.92


SOURCE Dana Incorporated

MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108833070


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

