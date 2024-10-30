Invitation: Vallourec Q3 2024 Results Release - Conference Call On Friday, November 15, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q3 & 9M 2024 Results Release and Call

Friday, November 15 t h , 2024

Vallourec will publish Third Quarter and Nine Month 2024 Results on November 15 t h , 2024 at 07:30 AM CET.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Sascha Bibert, Chief Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and audiocast at 09:30 AM CET .

To connect to the audiocast (live and replay), please visit:



To participate in the call, please dial:



UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

US: +1 786 697 3501 FR: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66



Password: Vallourec

The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website:

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Attachment

Invitation Vallourec Q3 & 9M 2024 Results