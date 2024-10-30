Content Moderation Services Market Set To Achieve A Valuation Of $26.3 Bn, Riding On A 12.2% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The rising use of management systems for corporate training and student awareness has driven growth in the global content moderation services market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the global content moderation services market size was accounted for $8.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $26.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.Content moderation services involve monitoring, reviewing, and managing user-generated content on digital platforms to ensure it aligns with community guidelines and legal standards. These services filter out inappropriate, offensive, or harmful content-such as hate speech, spam, violence, or explicit material-ensuring a safe and engaging online environment for users. They are widely used by social media, e-commerce, and other online platforms to maintain content quality and protect brand reputation.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 252 Pages) at:Growing adoption of learning management system for corporate training and awareness among students have boosted the growth of the global content moderation services market. However, high initial and maintenance cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advent of social networking platforms and adoption of novel technologies would open new opportunities in the market.The increase in user-generated content in various online platforms is a major growth driver for the content moderation services market. The market is driven by the increase in accessibility of the Internet all over the world. Governments supporting the expansion of electronics infrastructure, Internet connectivity in many developing countries, technological advancements, and rise in adoption of content moderation solutions in various end-use industries are some of factors contributing toward the market growth. The proliferation of digital content across enterprises and the increase in adoption of Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC) technologies are projected to support the expansion of the market.By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global content moderation services market. The adoption of content moderation services provides numerous benefits to the industry such as, streamlining the business process, eliminating the manual process, and reducing the time and costs. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, as adoption of content moderation services enhances software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimizes the deployment cost & risks, and others.For Report Customization:By content type, the video segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global content moderation services market. Deepfake unsuitable content, explicit content, and suggestive content are damaging a person's or a company's reputation. Therefore, content moderation services for videos are being increasingly adopted to maintain the universality and dependability of online video streaming and to remove such hazardous films from the platform. However, the text segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Content moderation services for texts are created to monitor user-generated content in real-time and filter the undesirable ones by the platform or regulatory requirements. By doing this, businesses can quickly accomplish their objectives and enhance the user experience on the platform.By deployment mode, the cloud segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as rise in the adoption of cloud-based content moderation services due to low cost and easier maintenance drive the growth of the global content moderation services market. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, due to the numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety.By region, the global content moderation services market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of content moderation services to meet increasing demands from today's businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The adoption of content moderation services in this region assists to improving the business operation and increasing the company's profitability.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Major market playersAlphabet Inc.Amazon Web Services Inc.Cogito Tech LLCAccenture plcMicrosoft CorporationGenpact LimitedAlibaba CloudWipro LimitedBesedo Global Services ABAppen LimitedThese players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the content moderation services industry.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 