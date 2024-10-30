UN Human Rights Council To Open Office In Bangladesh
10/30/2024 7:00:17 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Oct 30 (IANS) The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has decided to set up an office in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka to strengthen its activities in the South Asian country.
Bangladeshi interim government's Social Welfare Advisor Sharmeen S. Murshid said following a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in Dhaka Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
"It is a very important decision. The interim government agreed over the establishment of the UN human rights office in Dhaka," the advisor said.
She said that the office's presence here will strengthen the country's position on human rights.
