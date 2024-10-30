CGI To Release Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Results On November 6
Date
10/30/2024 6:49:10 AM
Stock market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi/newsroom
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -
CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ) will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EST).
|
Who:
|
François Boulanger, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
What:
|
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results
|
|
|
When:
|
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (EST)
|
|
|
Conference Call:
|
1- 800-717-1738 Conference ID: 25981. Interested parties may access a replay of the call by dialing 1-888-660-6264 Passcode: 25981, until December 6, 2024.
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section
of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.
|
|
|
Podcast:
|
A replay will be available for download later in the day.
|
|
|
RSS Feed:
|
Subscribe via our newsroom
to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).
Learn more at
cgi .
SOURCE CGI Inc.
