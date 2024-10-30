Sugar Substitutes Market Worth $29.90 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe has a very significant share in the sugar substitutes for several reasons. Consumer preference for healthier, low-calorie alternatives has been growing in the region, and it is well correlated with awareness. The regulatory structure is even stronger in Europe than in other regions, aiding better development and adoption of sugar substitutes, which encourages more innovation. The companies also invest in the partnership and capacity enlargement of sugar substitute production. For example, recently, Roquette Frères (France) and Bonumose (US) announced that they would commercialize tagatose by July 2024. The development would follow Roquette's continued investment to expand its supply chain and manufacturing capacity in France as it looks to boost production to meet the growing demand for healthier alternatives of sugar. Furthermore, in March 2022, Roquette invested USD 26.29 million in the production of polyols. With these developments, the region is expected to meet the growing demand for low-calorie and nutritious food products, further supporting its strong share in the sugar substitutes market.

The report profiles key players such as

Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Ingredion (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ajinomoto Co. Inc (Japan), GLG Life Tech Corp (Canada), Celanese Corporation (US), Roquette Frères (France), PCIPL (India), Mane SA. (France), Döhler GmbH (Germany), Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), zuChem (US), and Van Wankum Ingredients (Netherlands).

