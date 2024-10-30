TE Connectivity Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Results With Full Year Records For Operating Margin, EPS And Cash Generation

Board of directors authorizes $2.5 billion increase in share repurchase program

GALWAY, Ireland, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL ) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 27, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales were above guidance at $4.1 billion, up 1% on a reported basis year over year and 2% organically.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $0.90, down 49% year over year, including a one-time tax-related impact of $0.78. Adjusted EPS exceeded guidance at an all-time record $1.95, up 10% year over year.

Operating margins were 16.0% and adjusted operating margins were a fourth quarter record at 18.6%, driven by strong operational performance. Cash flow from operating activities was approximately $1 billion and free cash flow was $833 million, with $952 million returned to shareholders, continuing the company's strong cash generation and disciplined deployment model.

Full Year Highlights



Net sales were $15.8 billion, with organic growth in the Communications and Transportation segments.

GAAP operating margin was 17.6% and adjusted operating margin was 18.9%, each a record, driven by strong operational performance.

Record GAAP EPS was $10.34 and adjusted EPS was $7.56, up 12%.

Generated record cash flow for the full year, including:



Cash flow from operating activities of approximately $3.5 billion.

Free cash flow of $2.8 billion. Returned approximately $2.8 billion to shareholders and deployed approximately $340 million for a bolt-on acquisition.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company's board of directors authorized a $2.5 billion increase in its share repurchase program.

"Our team finished the fiscal year strong, delivering quarterly sales that were above guidance and a record $1.95 adjusted EPS," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "For the full year, we set records in key areas including EPS, cash generation and operating margins, delivering on our commitment to expand margins in a dynamic market environment. Our Transportation segment expanded its adjusted operating margin to 20%, driven by strong operational performance and our leading global position in next generation automotive technologies. Our Industrial segment finished the year with growth in three out of four businesses. The Communications segment finished the year delivering growth and strong margin expansion, driven by accelerating momentum in artificial intelligence programs.

"Our teams will build on our momentum from 2024 and we expect first quarter sales and adjusted EPS to be up year over year. We will continue to capitalize on our operational strengths and innovations in long-term growth trends such as electrification and data connectivity in transportation, renewable energy and AI. In a reinforcement of our long-term value creation model, I'm pleased that our board authorized a $2.5 billion increase in our share repurchase program that will continue to benefit our owners."

First Quarter FY25 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales of

approximately $3.9 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $1.64 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.88. First quarter guidance includes

$0.04 of tax headwinds compared to the prior year.

Beginning in fiscal 2025, the company will have two reportable segments – Transportation Solutions and Industrial Solutions – resulting from a reorganization announced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The company will also provide recast financial information in an 8-K filing later this quarter.

